Livingstone becomes No. 1 T20I all-rounder after standout performance vs Australia

Dubai, Sep 18 England’s Liam Livingstone has surged to the top of the T20I All-Rounder rankings following a series of outstanding performances against Australia. In the second T20I, Livingstone was named Player of the Match after scoring 87 runs off 47 balls and taking 2 wickets for just 16 runs in 3 overs.

His impressive showing not only helped England clinch victory but also marked a significant milestone in his career.

Livingstone’s standout performances throughout the series, including taking 3 wickets for 22 runs and scoring 37 runs in the first T20I, propelled him up the rankings.

His new rating of 253 points represents a career-high, giving him a commanding 42-point lead over Australia’s Marcus Stoinis, who holds the second spot with 211 points. Following Stoinis are Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza (208) and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan (206).

In addition to his success as an all-rounder, Livingstone also made significant strides in the Batting Rankings, jumping 17 places to 33rd. Meanwhile, Australia’s Josh Inglis made a remarkable leap into the top ten after scoring 37 and 42 runs in the series.

On the bowling front, Adam Zampa has moved ahead of Anrich Nortje, ensuring that the top six in the T20I Bowling Rankings are all spinners. Zampa’s rating of 662 puts him just one point behind Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga, while England’s Adil Rashid remains the leader with a rating of 721 after consistently claiming wickets throughout the series.

In the world of ODIs, there have also been notable movements. Namibia’s Gerhard Erasmus climbed to fifth in the All-Rounder rankings after contributing both with bat and ball against the USA. Additionally, USA captain Monak Patel has broken into the top 50 following a half-century in the same match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor