Looking to compete with international athletes at Delhi Half Marathon, says Asian Games medallist Karthik Kumar

New Delhi [India], October 14 : The 18th edition of the Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday is expected to witness the participation of about 36,000 people who will put on their running shoes.

The USD 268,000 prize money will see tens of thousands of amateurs join Olympians and Indian Elite athletes.

The International Elite winners in the men's and women's categories will take home USD 27,000 each and the prize money includes the top 10 finishers in both. In addition to this, there is an Event Record Bonus of USD 12,000, as per a DHM press release.

The Indian elite winners in the men's and women's categories will take home Rs 4,00,000 each and the prize money includes the top 10 finishers in both. In addition to this, there is an Event Record Bonus of Rs 1,00,000 and a performance bonus for athletes finishing under a certain time.

Speaking about running in the Delhi Half Marathon Karthik Kumar, Asian Games Hangzhou medalist said he is looking forward to competing with the international athletes.

"We can learn a lot from them and it's fun to run with them as well. I am aiming for a good timing and it would be great if I can do better than an international athlete."

Long-distance runner Murali Kumar Gavit said his main target is to improve his personal best.

"I hope to start the race well, and if I can do that then I think it will help me achieve my targets."

The winner of the Delhi Half Marathon 2018 Abhishek Pal expressed that he is hoping to win the Indian Elite Men's race, "This is my fourth Delhi Half Marathon. I am hoping to repeat my feat in the 2018 edition. I have prepared well and I am confident of having a good race on Sunday."

Defending champion of the Indian Elite Women's race Sanjeevini Jadhav said that she's very excited. "I want to improve my personal best and defend my title. I am very excited about the run on Sunday."

The categories in the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon include Half marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run (Approx 4.5km), Senior Citizens' Run (Approx 2.5km) and the Champions with Disability Run (Approx 2.5km). The first race of the day - the Half Marathon (Amateur) run will be flagged off from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 5:20 am.

