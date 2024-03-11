Lot of drama at women wrestling trials, Vinesh contesting in 50kg: Sources

New Delhi, March 11 A lot of drama taking place at the national wrestling trials for women, in Patiala on Monday. As per the latest information received, Olympian Vinesh Phogat is contesting in the 50kg category, but no draw has been declared yet.

"No draws out in 50kg and 53kg...Vinesh has weighed in 50kg Olympic weight in which 14 wrestlers are in fray. Wrestlers pleading with ad-hoc panel officials to start their competition," sources told IANS.

It is also learnt that Vinesh allegedly demanded that if she loses in 50kg, she should be given a chance in the 53kg category then.

However, no confirmation has been received in this regard either from the WFI officials or from the wrestler herself.

More details awaited.

