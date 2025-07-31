Macau Open: Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag make it to quarterfinals

Macau [China], July 31 : The Paris 2024 semifinalist, Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarterfinals in the men's singles competition at the ongoing Macau Open badminton tournament, while the popular men's doubles duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also made it to the final 16 on Thursday.

Lakshya was battling the world number 48, Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo of Indonesia, and won the match lasting an hour and seven minutes by 21-14, 14-21, 21-17, as per Olympics.com.

Also, his compatriot Tharun Mannepalli pulled off a massive stunner, defeating top seed Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong. The Indian badminton player battled in an up-and-down battle, winning by 19-21, 21-14, 22-20.

Seventh-seeded Ayush Shetty, who won the US Open competition, could not make it past the pre-quarters, losing to Malaysia's Justin Hoh by 21-18, 21-16.

In the men's doubles, world number nine Satwik and Chirag fought back from being a game down, overcoming the Japanese pair of Kakeru Kumagai and Hiroki Nishi.

After they were trailing, Satwik and Chirag saved a match point in the second, before edging it to force a decider game. They won the match by 10-21, 22-20, 21-16.

The other men's doubles pair of Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K were ousted after a 21-18, 21-18 defeat against fourth seeds Junaidi Arif and Yap Roy King of Malaysia.

Shifting focus to the women's singles competition, the campaign ended for India after their remaining player, Rakshitha Ramraj, lost a well-fought match to Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 14-21, 21-10, 21-11

In the women's doubles duo competition, the team of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra also bowed out after a loss to Indonesia's Meilysa Trias Puspita Sari and Rachel Allessya Rose by 21-14, 21-12.

In the mixed doubles competition, the fifth seed pairing of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto lost to Jimmy Wong and two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Lai Pei Jing of Malaysia by 19-21, 21-13, 21-18 in their pre-quarterfinals clash.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor