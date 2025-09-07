Mansukh Mandaviya cycles along with MPs in New Delhi as part of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle'

New Delhi [India], September 7 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, rode a bicycle alongside Members of Parliament around the iconic India Gate and Kartavya Path as part of the ongoing 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative with the special theme of 'Garv se Swadeshi', promoting Indian-made products.

The 39th edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle was organised at 8000 locations across the country in partnership with the Indian Railways. In New Delhi, the event was flagged off by Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik at 7 AM from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium with more than 1500 cyclists and fitness enthusiasts in attendance.

This edition of Sundays on Cycle saw a new addition: the celebration of 'Garv Se Swadeshi', in which Indian sportswear and fitness brands put up their stalls with Swadeshi goods for the participants, according to a press release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS).

The Members of Parliament who participated in the event were Bhagirath Chowdhury, Minister of State for Agriculture, Sanjay Seth, Minister of State for Defence, Navin Jindal, Purushottam Rupala, Prabhubhai Vasava, Hemang Joshi, Subhash Barala, Bhojraj Nag and Ramesh Bidhuri, among others.

The event paid tribute to the Indian Railways, one of the world's largest railway networks in terms of track length. More than 250 employees of the Indian Railways participated in the cycling initiative.

Speaking after completing the cycling route, Mandaviya said as quoted by the MYAS press release, "I am pleased to see the growing participation of our citizens in the Sundays on Cycle event. It has grown into a mass movement and has created significant awareness about adopting an active lifestyle. Today, I cycled along with MPs under the theme of 'Garv se Swadeshi.' I take this occasion to urge all citizens to use Made in Bharat products."

On the recent GST cut on sports goods, Mandaviya said, "We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) from 12 per cent to 5 per cent on majority of sports goods. This will make these items affordable for the citizens and motivate them to participate more actively in sports and fitness activities. A higher demand will also boost the production of Indian sports goods manufacturing units and strengthen the sporting ecosystem."

Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, said on X: "Honoured to join the 39th edition of #SundaysOnCycle at Delhi's Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium a remarkable fitness movement led by Hon'ble Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya ji. The event brought together Hon'ble MPs, Olympic champion Sakshi Malik & dignitaries from SAI & Indian Railways in a vibrant show of unity. Together, we pledged "#GarvSeSwadeshi", reaffirming our commitment to an Atmanirbhar & Fitter Bharat."

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik expressed her joy after taking part in the Sundays on Cycle movement. She highlighted the Government's efforts in promoting fitness among the country's population and support for sportspersons to win laurels for the nation.

"I am glad to be part of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative. Today, it is being organised at more than 8000 locations across the country by the Government of India and Sports Ministry. Our Hon'ble Prime Monister started Fit India back in 2019 and our Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya began the Sundays on Cycle initiative in December 2024. This was my first experience to cycle alongside thousands of people and especially our Members of Paliament. I would like to tell everyone to dedicate an hour every day for fitness and their physical health," Sakshi said.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is organised simultaneously in capitals of all States and Union Territories besides SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) and Khelo India centres (KICs) across various age groups.

