Mansukh Mandaviya officiates first anniversary of Fit India Sundays with cycling event in Puducherry

Puducherry, Dec 21 Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, summarised the entire year's experience with a short update: “Over 2 lakh locations, more than 20 lakh people. One Mission - Fit India. Celebrating 1 year of #SundaysOnCycle,” he shared on X on Sunday morning.

Over 1,500 cyclists from diverse backgrounds, including school students, NaMo Cycling Clubs, and Puducherry University students, transformed the scenic Rock Beach in Puducherry into a lively fitness festival. This event highlights the growing national significance of cycling and its rising popularity.

Padma Bhushan and Khel Ratna awardees P R Sreejesh and Sharath Kamal joined the youth in a ride, inspiring participants to embrace sports and fitness.

The landmark first anniversary of Fit India Sundays on Cycle in Puducherry turned into a vibrant fitness festival, featuring a range of fun games and activities, including Zumba, carrom, chess, mallakhamb, silambam, yoga, and rope skipping. Coinciding with World Meditation Day on December 21, the event emphasised that Fitness is essentially Meditation in Motion.

Today’s Sunday morning gathering in Puducherry included Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, chief minister N. Rangasamy, legislative assembly speaker R. Selvam, Puducherry home minister A. Namassivayam, and other notable government officials, along with Union sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who inaugurated the very first event in New Delhi a year ago.

Mandaviya addressed the gathering, describing how Fit India Sunday on Cycle has grown from a humble start into a nationwide movement.

“When we started this initiative a year ago, it was organised at just five locations with about 500 participants. Today, more than 10,000 locations across the country take part every Sunday, with over 10 lakh citizens joining regularly. It has become a passion, a culture and a powerful solution for pollution. Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also helped in turning this movement into a nationwide fight against obesity,” he said.

Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan of Puducherry described the initiative as a timely message for society.

“Mandaviya’s own village in Bhavnagar Gujarat, consists of 4000 people only. And everyone there commutes in a cycle, no other two-wheeler or four-wheelers. As citizens, we often don’t realise how small lifestyle changes can collectively make a big difference for the environment, especially in terms of reducing the carbon footprint,” he said.

Puducherry's Chief Minister N. Rangasamy commended the Fit India Movement for its role in promoting accessible fitness for all. “Cycling is one of the easiest and most effective ways to stay healthy. Only when our body is fit can we achieve our goals in life. I truly appreciate the Prime Minister’s vision behind the entire Fit India movement,” he said.

Today, more than 10000 locations across the country hosted events organised by the Sports Authority of India and Khelo India centres. These events took place in Hazaribagh, Kargil, Patiala, Lucknow, Golaghat, Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh, Hisar, Tinsukia, Visakhapatnam, Kashipur in Uttarakhand, Cuttack, and other places, with various banks across the country serving as special partners.

The celebrity gathering also featured Arjuna Award-winning archers Jyothi Surekha and Abhishek Verma from SAI Sonipat. A significant boost to Sundays on Cycle has been provided by NaMo Fit India Cycling clubs and My Bharat volunteers, who have played a vital role in the campaign.

The morning event in Puducherry included the launch of the highly anticipated Fit India Mobile App Carbon Credit Incentivization, which encourages cycling enthusiasts. During the event, the three cyclists who achieved the highest carbon credits - Bharatbhai Parmar, Shashikant Veerkar, and Govind Singh- were honoured.

Citizens have the option to cycle and earn carbon credits, which they can redeem later. “From now on, every month, cyclists from every State and Union Territory will be mapped through the Fit India mobile app and the top three performers will be incentivised. This is to encourage and reward citizens for adopting cycling as a daily habit,” Mandaviya added.

The Fit India Ambassadors and Influencers who have continued to play a vital role and have actively supported the cause of' Sundays on Cycle' were also recognised. Their names included Nidhi Nigam, Aishwarya Raj (Champion), along with ambassadors Dr. Shikha Gupta, Yukti Arya, mountaineer Divya Arul, and Tamil Nadu Cycling State champion Siva Senthil.

Indian hockey’s Sreejesh, known as the 'wall,' summed up the entire journey of the cycling movement.

“Being fit is not about training for medals alone; it is about building discipline and balance in everyday life. Cycling is a simple habit, but when adopted collectively, it builds a healthier society and a stronger nation. I’m happy that Union Sports Minister's Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative has transformed fitness into a people’s movement, where families, youngsters and professionals participate with equal enthusiasm,” the Padma Bhushan awardee, said.

As the cyclists set off along Puducherry's scenic coastline, the anniversary edition clearly conveyed that Sundays on Cycle has evolved from merely an event into a nationwide movement promoting fitness, sustainability, and community involvement across India.

