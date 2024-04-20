Manu soars high, Anish takes expected win in shooting selection trials

New Delhi [India], April 20 : Olympian and women's pistol ace Manu Bhaker, soared high, as much as six points above the world record, to take the women's 25M Pistol Olympic Selection Trial T1 (OST T1), literally demolishing the four-woman opposition at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range here on Saturday.

Anish Bhanwala then followed with an expected regulation win in the men's 25M Rapid-Fire Pistol (RFP) OST T1 as the first winners of the Rifle and Pistol Paris Olympic Trials 1&2 were identified on the day.

Manu Bhaker topped the women's 25M Pistol qualification while Bhavesh Shekhawat led the men's 25M Rapid-Fire Pistol (RFP) charts at the end of competition day one of the Olympic Selection Trials (OST) 1&2 Rifle/Pistol.

Manu was all class in the women's final, her scores in the 10 series of five rapid-fire shots reading 4,4,5,5,5,5,4,5,5 and 5. When Esha was first to be eliminated on 23 after the seventh series, Manu was already on 32, six ahead of Rhythm and Abhidnya, who were tied at that stage.

She was relentless and sure and with the maximum podium points added to the quota points she already had her Paris campaign has surely taken a big step forward, according to a release.

Esha Singh, however, will still lead the women's 25M Pistol OST at the end of it, thanks to her 585 in qualifying, which helped her top the five-woman field on Friday. Manu will be just behind her in second with Simranpreet, Abhidnya and Rhythm completing the order.

Anish also stamped his class in the men's RFP, finishing with 33 hits, a clear six ahead of Vijayveer Sidhu, who was second. Adarsh Singh took the third podium point available with 23 hits.

Bhavesh Shekhawat, after topping the qualifications finished fourth with 18 while Ankur Goel was first to exit with 10-hits to his name at the stage.

Vijayveer currently edges out Anish on the top of that field, courtesy a better qualifying score, who in turn is touch-n-go with Bhavesh at this stage.

The OST T2 for the same events begin on Sunday with the qualification rounds, with the finals slotted on Monday.

