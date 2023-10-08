Marin fires Guadalajara past Atlas 4-1 in Liga MX

Rio de Janeiro, Oct 8 (IANs) Ricardo Marin scored two second-half goals as Guadalajara climbed to fifth in Mexico's Liga MX standings on Saturday with a 4-1 home rout of Atlas.

Fernando Beltran opened the scoring for the hosts by rifling a low effort from outside the box into the bottom right corner.

Atlas equalized on the stroke of halftime through Aldo Rocha, who also found the target with a low shot from distance.

Guadalajara emerged from the interval with a greater sense of purpose and Marin restored their advantage when he nodded home after latching onto Victor Guzman's cross.

Marin made it 3-1 as he received Roberto Alvarado's pass on the counterattack before lashing a 20-yard drive into the bottom left corner.

Alvarado put the result beyond doubt by converting a stoppage-time penalty after he was brought down by Camilo Vargas.

The result lifts Guadalajara to fifth in the 18-team standings, nine points shy of leaders Club America. Atlas are ninth with 15 points.

In other Liga MX fixtures on Saturday, Monterrey won 3-1 at home to Juarez and Pachuca were held to a 1-1 home draw by Tigres UANL.

