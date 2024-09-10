Marquez claims India was 'not ready physically' during Intercontinental Cup

Hyderabad, Sep 10 India’s first assignment under head coach Manolo Marquez was a disappointment, to say the least. The side finished last in the tournament on goal difference after losing 0-3 to Syria and drawing 1-1 against Mauritius.

Following the game, Marquez has admitted that even though there were slight signs of improvements from their game against Mauritius, the "team was not ready physically" for Syria.

"It was a difficult tournament in all aspects. The team is not ready physically. All our players are in pre-season. Physically and technically, Syria were better. Against Mauritius, the game was very equal. At least today, it's true that the second half was okay. We deserved to score a goal. Three-nil isn't a fair reflection at all," said Marquez after the defeat to Syria.

Despite being 1-0 down at the end of the first half, the Indian attack pulled up strongly in the second 45 minutes and went on to create a number of chances but were not able to convert any. Syria punished the Blue Colts on the counter-attack and went on to score two more.

"We knew that Syria's strong point was the counter-attack. We were losing 0-1 at half-time, and we knew that we needed to take the risk. We also knew that they could kill the game like they did in the last 15 minutes. But I think that from half-time till the 30th minute of the second half, the performance was okay. We had some clear chances to equalise in the game," added Marquez.

Next on the agenda for India is the tri-nation friendly tournament in Vietnam in October. India will face the hosts and Lebanon, both higher-ranked sides, at the Thien Trưong Stadium in the city of Nam Dinh.

The new Indian Super League season begins on September 13. The league will take a break for the next FIFA International Match Window from October 6. Marquez expects the physical condition of his men to be better for the next trip as it will be in the middle of the domestic season.

"Obviously, I think every coach wants to train more. It's difficult when you don't have too many training sessions. I said earlier that we need to find the correct group of players to adapt to our idea. This is the target because the ISL will start now and we will see how the players are. We need to keep going after a defeat. I know it's difficult, but the only solution is to keep working," he concluded.

