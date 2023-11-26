Masters 2023: Om Prakash Chouhan's steely resolve helps him garner third title of year

Digboi (Assam)[India], November 26 : Om Prakash Chouhan's steely resolve helped him garner his third title of the year at the Masters 2023 as he pipped his nearest rivals to the post by one shot at the end of a day of fluctuating fortunes.

The 37-year-old Chouhan, who originally hails from Mhow in Madhya Pradesh but is now attached with the Kalhaar Blues & Greens golf course in Ahmedabad, carded a four-under 68 in round four to total 18-under 270 at the Rs 80 lakh event played at the picturesque Digboi Golf Links.

Om Prakash took home the winning cheque worth Rs 12 lakh which helped him set a new record for the season's earnings on the PGTI. 'OP', as he is popularly known on the tour, now has season earnings of Rs 96,41,659 which saw him extend his lead in the PGTI Ranking and also go past Manu Gandas' 2022 previous season's earnings record of Rs 88,50,688.

Sachin Baisoya's strong finish with a 67 on Saturday meant he took the runner-up spot at a tournament total of 17-under 271. Baisoya, winner of the previous event in Chandigarh, continued in second place on the PGTI's merit list. Sachin currently trails Order of Merit leader and good friend Om Prakash Chouhan by nearly INR 25 lakh.

Om Prakash Chouhan (67-68-67-68), the overnight leader by two shots, seemed to be coasting to a likely win when he birdied the sixth and seventh holes. But OP, in good ball-striking form, then hit a rough patch with his putting that resulted in missed short putts for birdies on the eighth and ninth and for pars on the 10th and 13th.

OP then took stock of the situation and came roaring back as he drove par-4 14th green to earn a birdie there and followed that up with a chip-in for eagle on the 15th and the decisive 15-feet birdie conversion on the 18th.

OP said, "I got my driver and 3-wood fitted recently and as a result, my driving and tee shots were outstanding through the week. But today I started having some trouble with my putting midway through the round which broke my rhythm. I missed four short putts between the eighth and 13th. I was a little disappointed at that stage.

"However, the presence of my friend and fellow professional Md Nawab and my brother Deepak, who were both following me, helped me a lot. I then decided to play my normal game and not to overthink about my putting.

"The chip-in for eagle on the 15th was the turning point for me today. It's a hole I have favoured through the week having made three eagles including two chip-ins and a birdie there over the last four rounds. After the 15th I told myself not to repeat the mistakes I had made earlier in the day. Things worked out well at the end and I'm just delighted to continue my solid run this season."

Sachin Baisoya (66-69-69-67) struck six birdies and a bogey to be a contender till the last hole where his challenge fizzled out after a par.

Delhi's Saarthak Chhibber shot the day's joint-lowest score of 66 (also shot by two other players - Vikrant Chopra and Gaurav Pratap Singh) to match his career-best finish of tied third achieved earlier in the season. Kapil Kumar (67) of the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, shared third place with Chhibber at 16-under 272.

Patna's Aman Raj (69) took the fifth spot at 15-under 273.

Noida-based teenager and Australian national Aarav D Shah (70), the only amateur to make the cut, ended the day in 29th at four-under 284. Aarav thus bagged the trophy for the best performance by an amateur.

The two Digboi-based professionals who made the cut, Deven Bhumij (four-over 292) and Dulal Kalowar (six-over 294), ended the week in 46th and tied 48th respectively.

Final Leaderboard:

270: Om Prakash Chouhan (67-68-67-68)

271: Sachin Baisoya (66-69-69-67)

272: Kapil Kumar (70-66-69-67); Saarthak Chhibber (70-69-67-66)

273: Aman Raj (69-69-66-69).

