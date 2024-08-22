Max60 cricket: Munro's blazing fifty guides Strikers to 12-run win over Trailblazers

Cayman Islands, Aug 22 Colin Munro smashed 64 off 26 balls as New York Strikers beat Boca Raton Trailblazers by 12 runs to register their second win in the Max60 cricket tournament being held here. Sent into bat first, Munro struck three boundaries and as many as six hits over the fence to single-handedly power the New York Strikers to the total.

Besides Munro, Carlos Brathwaite made 22 off 14 balls with two boundaries and on six. There were no more substantial contributions from any other New York Strikers batters as the likes of Angelo Perera, Thisara Perera, and Isuru Udana all failed on Wednesday.

Jack Jarvis (2-19) and Peter Hatzoglou (2-20) picked up two wickets between them for Boca Raton Trailblazers, while Steven McGriffin (1-26) accounted for one. After the dismissal of Angelo Perera, Munro and Braithwaite shared a match-winning 67 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for the total. Thereafter, New York Strikers lost wickets at regular intervals but still the team went on to score 115 for five.

Boca Raton Tailblazers' chase never really went off as they lost wickets at regular intervals from the word go. Beau Webster was the top-scorer for Boca Raton Trailblazers, remaining unbeaten on 39 off 20 balls with the help of four boundaries and two sixes. Besides Webster, Jonty Jenner (23), Jack Wood (15) and McGriffin (10) reached double-digit scores. It was a cohesive effort from the New York Strikers bowlers led by Udana (2-20).

Besides Udana, Mitchell Owen (1-12), Matiullah Khan (1-23), Brathwaite (1-23) and Akhliesh Bodugumm (1-24) snarred a wicket each to hand New York Strikers their second win of the tournament. However, it was heartbreak for New York Strikers in the second match later in the day, as they lost to Miami Lions by 57 runs. It was the same Miami side that they defeated earlier in the tournament to register their first win.

New York Strikers are currently placed third in the points table with four points from five games. Caribbean Tigers are leading the chart with 12 points from six victories, followed by Grand Cayman Jaguars.

New York Strikers will next take on Grand Cayman Jaguars on Thursday night.

Brief scores:

New York Strikers 115/5 in 10 overs (Colin Munro 64; Jack Jarvis 2-19) beat Boca Raton Trailblazers 103/7 in 10 overs (Beaau Webster 39 not out; Isuru Udana 2-20) by 12 runs.

