“Medal rush in shooting continues for India”: Anurag Thakur congratulates Asian Games medalists    

New Delhi [India], September 27 : With India winning five medals in shooting on Wednesday including two golds and the equestrian team having bagged a gold medal after four decades, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the winners and said the country’s medal tally will improve in the coming days in the Asian Games.

He also said that the medal rush in shooting continues for India.

"Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm have won gold medal for India in the 25-meter rifle shooting team event and if we look at the past few days, in equestrian, we won the gold medal after 41 years... The women's cricket team has won a gold medal and also in the 10 m rifle shooting event, India won gold. We're at seventh position and I am sure, in the coming days number tally will increase," Anurag Thakur told ANI.

Thakur also congratulated the medal winners in shooting.

"INDIA’s GOLDEN TRIO STRIKES AGAIN. Huge congratulations to @realmanubhaker @singhesha10 @SangwanRhythm on clinching GOLD in the Women's 25m Pistol team event with an impressive combined score of 1759. This sensational #TOPScheme shooting trio has consistently made waves at both the junior and senior levels with their unmatched skill, precision, and unwavering determination. From World Championships to Asian Games, they've conquered it all! A formidable trio to watch out for on the world stage,” Anurag Thakur wrote on X.

https://x.com/ianuragthakur/status/1706879159618646084?s=20

Anurag Thakur praised Sift Samra Kaur for bagging India's first individual gold at the Asian Games 2023 and said that it was a fantastic feat.

“GOLD FOR INDIA WITH A WORLD RECORD! Huge applause for Sift Samra Kaur, who has secured India's 1st Individual Gold at the #AsianGames2022 @SiftSamra's Gold in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position event was achieved through unbelievable and surreal shooting, displaying incredible consistency throughout the final to set a NEW WORLD RECORD with a score of 469.6! A truly fantastic feat, with a WR in the Final and (Q) Asian & Asian Games Record (594/600) in the Qualification Round! Take a bow for the CHAMPION,” the Union Sports Minister wrote on X.

https://x.com/ianuragthakur/status/1706901243665219923?s=20

The Union Sports Minister lauded Ashi Chouksey for winning three medals.

“DOUBLE PODIUM TRIUMPH FOR INDIA. Heartfelt congratulations to Ashi Chouksey on clinching the BRONZE in the Women's 50m Rifle 3 Position event, marking her 3rd #AsianGames2022 medal for the nation! With unwavering determination, our #TOPScheme shooter steadily ascended the ranks, demonstrating precise marksmanship and remarkable consistency. Outstanding effort from Ashi,” Anurag Thakur wrote on X.

https://x.com/ianuragthakur/status/1706914442607231257?s=20

Anurag Thakur congratulated the men’s skeet team for winning bronze medal.

“MEDAL RUSH IN SHOOTING CONTINUES FOR INDIA. Kudos to Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa on bagging a well-deserved bronze in the Men's Skeet Team event, with a collective score of 355 points! With unwavering focus, discipline, and precision, they aimed for glory and hit the mark mark earning a medal for the nation at #AsianGames2022. Brilliant Effort,” he wrote on X.

https://x.com/ianuragthakur/status/1706919666160201804?s=20

India has so far won 20 medals at the 19th Asian Games, which includes 5 gold, 5 silver, and 10 bronze medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor