Men’s ODI WC: Eoin Morgan dismisses 'far-fetched' rumours of coaching England in white-ball cricket

Pune, Nov 2 Eoin Morgan, the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup winning captain, has dismissed ‘far-fetched’ rumours of him being in line to coach England in white-ball cricket.

The current coach of the side, Matthew Mott is under pressure to hold on to his role as England have lost five out of six matches and sit at bottom of the points table, with qualification for 2025 Champions Trophy at stake.

"It is a bit far-fetched but everyone is entitled to interpret my comments. It might be a cause to the performance the England team have produced throughout this World Cup and contributing factors to that which surround it."

"No one in the changing room, captain or coach or any of the players can explain the situation they find themselves in. But I am very happy and cemented, hopefully, in what I am going to do in the future. I spend a lot of time home now with my young family which is great and I love watching on," said Morgan to Sky Sports.

The former left-handed batter also thinks replacing the people like Mott at the helm of the side is a bad idea and that they should be granted time to get things right in the white-ball side considering the great performances of England in past editions of the World Cup.

"They are double world champions for a reason, they are not a bad team by any stretch. Matthew Mott is going through the biggest challenge of his England coaching career at the moment and it is one that he should be given time to put right."

"Certainly towards the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA.But, if the England team don't qualify for the Champions Trophy the likes of (managing director) Rob Key and the ECB will come under increasing pressure surrounding his (Mott's) job."

England will seen next in action in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup against arch-rivalsAustralia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

