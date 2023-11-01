Men's ODI WC: NZ's Matt Henry walks off the field mid over with hamstring injury during SA clash

Pune, Nov 1 New Zealand pacer Matt Henry had to leave the field mid-over with a hamstring injury during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa, here at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday.

Henry managed to deliver three balls in his sixth over before departing, with Jimmy Neesham stepping in to finish the remaining deliveries.

"Matt Henry is currently off the field in Pune after feeling tightness in his right hamstring during his 6th over," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement. " Following further assessment he will not return to the field at this stage," it added.

The 31-eyar-old fast bowler has 11 wickets in the seven games in the tournament.

His injury is the latest setback for the New Zealand team, with their captain Kane Williamson and fast bowler Lockie Ferguson already sidelined due to thumb and achilles injuries, respectively.

Additionally, Mark Chapman has been ruled out of the squad with a calf injury.

New Zealand sits in third place in the World Cup league stage standings with four wins in six matches. They are set to confront crucial matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in order to secure their spot in the semifinals.

