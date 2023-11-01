Men's ODI WC: 'The way he's been treated is disgraceful', says Michael Vaughan after David Willey's retirement call

New Delhi, Nov 1 Former captain Michael Vaughan has criticized England's treatment of David Willey, describing it as "disgraceful," following the bowler's announcement that he will retire from international cricket after the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Willey's decision to retire comes just a week after England announced their new central contracts, in which the 33-year-old was the sole member of the World Cup squad not offered a contract.

During England's dismal World Cup campaign in India, Willey was called into the playing XI after Chris Woakes was dropped. He then picked up five wickets in three matches.

"He's been England's best player in the last three games. England have given out 29 contracts and he wasn't worthy of a one-year contract, which I found staggering. The way he's been treated in this World Cup has been disgraceful," Vaughan said on BBC's Test Match Special.

"You've got a player playing in a World Cup, there's a T20 World Cup next June, and even if you think at this stage David Willey isn't going to be in the squad for the T20 World Cup, he's probably an injury away from being in that 15."

Left-arm seamer has played 70 one-day internationals and 43 T20s since making his England debut in 2015. He had a consistent presence in the ODI squad before being omitted on the eve of the 2019 World Cup to make way for fast bowler Jofra Archer, who played a pivotal role in England's victorious campaign.

"So you can't tell me you don't want to be looking after someone like David Willey. I don't see how you can give 29 contracts out, yet you don't give one to someone who's playing the best in the World Cup," he added.

Defending champions England are currently placed at the bottom of the table after five defeats in six outings, only mathematically alive in the competition. The have three game remaining-- against Australia, Netherlands, Pakistan -- in their campaign.

