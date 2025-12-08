Mitch Marsh signals end of Shield career but leaves door ajar for Test recall: Reports

New Delhi, Dec 8 Mitchell Marsh has notified his Western Australia teammates that this season will be his final one in red-ball cricket at the state level, reports Nine newspapers. The experienced all-rounder has chosen to retire from long-format domestic cricket but hasn't completely dismissed the possibility of being called up for Australia if selectors call on him during the ongoing Ashes campaign.

Marsh’s stance presents a rare scenario: a player stepping back from Sheffield Shield cricket while remaining open to Test duties. Still, the 34-year-old is understood to accept that his chances of adding to his 46 Tests are slim, even as he maintains he would not knock back an opportunity if one were to arise unexpectedly.

The report also suggested that Marsh’s decision follows a poor performance at the MCG against Victoria, where he managed two single-digit scores. His appearances for Western Australia have been limited in recent years, with just nine matches since 2019, a stark contrast to the heavier workload he handled earlier in his career after debuting in 2009.

Selectors had previously considered Marsh as a potential candidate for later in the Ashes series, despite his limited red-ball preparation. He was dropped during the 2024–25 home summer ahead of the Sydney Test, replaced by Beau Webster.

Marsh’s fluctuating Test career reached new heights in 2023, highlighted by his memorable Headingley century and strong performances that culminated in his Allan Border Medal win. Across his Test tenure, he has amassed 2,083 runs at 28.53 and taken 51 wickets at 40.41.

While his red-ball future appears uncertain, Marsh remains vital to Australia’s white-ball plans, continuing as captain of both the ODI and T20 teams.

Before the Ashes began, Australia coach Andrew McDonald had indicated the possibility, stating, “We would be comfortable picking someone, and if you want to put a name to it, Mitch Marsh, out of white-ball cricket if we felt like that was going to benefit the Test team. He’s the captain of the white-ball team. It’s very hard for him to vacate and balance out Test preparation, if he were to be in the window for that. We still haven’t given up on Mitch Marsh’s Test career.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor