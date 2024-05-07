MotoGP 2024: Mir and Marini back in the saddle for French Grand Prix

Le Mans (France), May 7 With the season now in full flow, the Honda team is back on track for the French Grand Prix after an important weekend last time out in Spain in the MotoGP 2024 Championship. Made world famous for two and four-wheeled endurance races, the Le Mans Bugatti Grand Prix circuit sits just outside the town of Le Mans and has featured full-time on the World Championship calendar since 2000.

Joan Mir did well in front of his home fans to recover to two-point scoring results in the Sprint and the Spanish Grand Prix. Recreating that form and improving throughout the French GP weekend will be the objective again. The last race showed what Mir and his team can do throughout the weekend, building each session to maximise the potential of their package.

“Finally, when we look at what happened in Jerez, we have to be content, we achieved the maximum that we could. Doing the same again this weekend is the goal. Le Mans is a different kind of track with lots of slow-speed corners, so we need to work to setup for that as much as possible. It’s true it has been a bit of a tricky track for me in the past, but we approach with our goals and our plan this weekend,” said Joan Mir.

On the other side, Luca Marini continues to work on improving his feeling with the Honda RC213V. Experimenting with setup options during the post-race test should give the Italian more tools when he arrives in France for Friday practice.

“Another opportunity for us to make improvements. My team and I are giving our maximum to make progress and we enter the French GP weekend with the same intensity. It’s important to stay focused and make the most of every opportunity we are presented. The weather in Le Mans can be quite wet and cold, so let’s see what we can achieve,” said Luca Marini.

