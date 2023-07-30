MotoGP Bharat City Tour reaches Ahmedabad; 500-plus bikers join to celebrate their passion for biking

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 30 : The vibrant city of Ahmedabad witnessed a high octane biking spectacle as the Moto GP Bharat’s Multi-City Tour made its way to the iconic Indian Institute of Management (IIM) campus on Sunday, where close to 500 riders had congregated to celebrate their biking passion as well as welcome the City Tour of MotoGP, which will take place in India for the first time from September 22-24 this year.

While the bikers rode through various points in the city to celebrate the momentous bike ride, thrilling motorbike action and music performance by the popular IIM band inside the campus added extra entertainment to the event. The packed campus crowd was enthralled by the freewheeling stunts of the expert bikers as they showcased gravity-defying manoeuvres, as per a MotoGP Bharat press release.

"We are thrilled to bring MotoGP Bharat's multi-city tour to Ahmedabad. This city has witnessed several iconic sports events in the past and we are really excited to be at the IIM Campus, always a hub for a passionate and thriving sporting community. While the ride witnessed the excitement and remarkable energy of the biking community gathered here, Fresh Face and Motofluencer contest were undertaken as part of the city tour to choose lucky contest winners who will watch the Indian edition of the race LIVE at Buddh International Circuit and Host State of Uttar Pradesh," said Sushant Srivastava, Managing Director and Head of City Tours, FairStreet Sport, the Indian promoters of MotoGP.

The event propagated the MotoGP Bharat’s race philosophy of "Roads are for riding" and "Tracks are for racing" and encouraged young and aspirational riders to become aware of this global IP. The objective of the city ride was also to forge a sense of camaraderie with the biking fraternity of Ahmedabad city and across the state.

MotoGP Bharat’s quest to celebrate and promote female riders from across the country also resonated with the women during interactions at the event,

The spectators were fully engaged to become contest winners of the Fresh Face and Motofluencer contest organized at the event.

Host State, Uttar Pradesh will welcome the bike enthusiasts from Ahmedabad and other cities as the caravan will proceed across the country before culminating in Delhi on the race weekend in September, from where participants will ride to the iconic Buddh International Circuit for the race that takes place from September 22-24, 2023.

