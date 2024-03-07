My shirt signed by Dhoni is still proudly kept in my house: Gavaskar

New Delhi, March 7 India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar shared his admiration for ex-India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, expressing pride in owning a shirt autographed by the iconic cricketer during last year's IPL.

Reflecting on his longstanding fandom for Dhoni, Gavaskar recounted the memorable experience of meeting MSD and cherishing the autographed memento as a prized possession.

Gavaskar said that he has always been a fan of Dhoni and admire his style of play, his attitude and behaviour on and off the field.

"Ever since I saw MSD playing for the first time, I have been his fan. And what does a fan want? The fan wants to meet his hero and chat with him, try to get his autograph, a photograph as well. The whole team was taking a round around the stadium (Chepauk) because they had to go somewhere else for the knockout games, so I thought this was a good time to take his autograph, because I admire him a lot. I admire his cricket, his attitude, his behavior," Gavaskar said on Star Sports #IPLonStar event ahead of IPL 2024.

Highlighting Dhoni's exemplary conduct both on and off the field, Gavaskar emphasized the importance of role models in sports and commended Dhoni for his grace and integrity while revealing that he still proudly kept a shirt which was signed by the CSK skipper during IPL 2023.

"There is a responsibility on you when you are a role model to conduct yourself well with everyone and be a good role model. And he is a very good role model. And the way he conduct himself with grace, it made me go to him and request him, and I am very happy that he agreed to sign on my shirt. My shirt is still proudly kept in my house," Gavaskar added.

Moreover, Gavaskar, who is currently on a commentary stint in Dharamshala for the fifth and final Test against, have been in a celebration mode as on this day i.e, March 7 in 1987, the little master became the first cricketer to complete 10000 Test runs.

In the commentary box he celebrated that special moment in style by cutting a cake and the BCCI shared on X, in which Gavaskar said, "This is terrific I want to than BCCI for remembering this day... getting to the 10,000 mark on the 7th of March. Also apparently, when I came to the comm box the stats guy told me that this was the day when I got my first half-century in Test cricket. Absolutely terrific to BCCI for remembering this and felicitating me with wonderful, tasty cake as well."

"On the day when R Ashwin plays his 100th Test match, it's a really special day for Indian cricket not just for me or Ashwin. I hope we end this Test match with another win," he added.

Overall, the legendary cricketer has scored 10122 runs, with the highest score of unbeaten 256, in 125 Test matches. He has 34 centuries and 45 fifties under his belt.

