MYAS funds 34 Indian Shooters for ISSF Shooting World Championships in Baku

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) is funding the participation of the Indian contingent for the upcoming ISSF World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan where a total of 34 Indian shooters, including 17 men and 17 women would be participating.

The financial assistance towards participation will cover the funding of 57 member shooting team which includes 34 Shooters, 15 Coaches, and 8 members of Support Staff including the HPD.

The team's boarding/Lodging costs, airfare, visa costs and Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA) among other expenditures will be covered under MYAS Annual Callender for Training & Competition (ACTC) Scheme.

Out of 34 shooters competing at the event, 24 are Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Athletes and 7 are Khelo India Athletes.

The event will kick off on August 14 and conclude on September 1. The prestigious event is important for India going into the Paris Olympic year as it has a total of 48 Olympic Quotas to offer across 15 events.

In the 2022 edition of the ISSF Shooting World Championships, India have won 34 medals including 12 Gold, Nine Silver and 13 Bronze medals and finished second on the overall medals tally behind China.

34 Indian shooters who will be competing at the event are -

Divyansh Singh Panwar (Tops Athlete), Ramita (Tops Athlete), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (Tops Athlete), Mehuli Ghosh (Tops Athlete), Hriday Hazarika (Tops Athlete), Toilottama Sen (Tops Athlete), Akhil Sheoran (Tops Athlete), Sift Kaur Samra (Tops Athlete), Niraj Kumar (Tops Athlete), Ashi Chouksey (Tops Athlete), Sarabjot Singh (Tops Athlete), Manini Kaushik (Tops Athlete), Shiva Narwal (Tops Athlete), Divya T.S (Tops Athlete), Arjun Singh Cheema (Tops Athlete), Esha Singh (Tops Athlete), Anish (Tops Athlete), Palak (Khelo India Athlete), Vijayveer Sidhu (Tops Athlete), Rhythm Sangwan (Tops Athlete), Adarsh Singh (Tops Athlete), Manu Bhaker (Tops Athlete), Prithviraj Tondaiman, Manisha Keer (Khelo India Athlete), Kynan Chenai (Khelo India Athlete), Preeti Rajak (Khelo India Athlete), Zoravar Singh Sandhu, Rajeshwari Kumar, Anantjeet Singh Naruka (Khelo India Athlete), Ganemat Sekhon (Tops Athlete), Angadvir Singh Bajwa, Parinaaz Dhaliwal (Khelo India Athlete), Gurjoat Singh Khangura (Tops Athlete) and Darshana Rathore (Khelo India Athlete).

