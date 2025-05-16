NADA hosts WADA’s Global Anti-Doping Intelligence & Investigations Network Workshop

New Delhi, May 16 The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) India hosted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Intelligence & Investigations (I&I) Workshop that concluded here on Friday.

The five-day event, organized under the aegis of WADA and in partnership with INTERPOL and Sport Integrity Australia, was attended by representatives from National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADOs) and law enforcement agencies from India, Indonesia, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, and officials from the South Asia Regional Anti-Doping Organization.

The event, organised with support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, brought together intelligence and investigations experts from across the globe to share knowledge, strengthen cooperation, and enhance the global anti-doping system.

Over the five-day workshop, participants engaged in comprehensive sessions on intelligence functions and investigative techniques, confidential source management, open-source research, and analytical and interviewing methods.

The sessions underscored the importance of proactive and coordinated approaches to safeguarding athletes and upholding the integrity of sport.

Anant Kumar, Director General of NADA India, stated, "NADA India is honoured to have had the privilege of hosting WADA, INTERPOL, Sport Integrity Australia, and our counterparts from the Asian region for this week’s workshop. The knowledge gained and the connections made throughout the training will go a long way in establishing intelligence and investigations capability and capacity in the region."

Günter Younger, Director of Intelligence and Investigations at WADA, expressed his appreciation for being in India for the workshop under the Intelligence & Investigations Capability and Capacity Building Project in Asia and Oceania.

"I am pleased with the progress we have made thus far in the region and have no doubt that it will make a marked impact in the protection of clean sport here and around the world," he stated.

This workshop was part of the Capability and Capacity Building Project, a key initiative focused on strengthening WADA’s Global Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network (GAIIN), and aimed at enhancing international collaboration and improving the overall effectiveness of anti-doping efforts worldwide. In continuation of this initiative, a second workshop is scheduled to take place in India in July 2025.

