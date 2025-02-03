Nagesh Trophy 2025: Karnataka, AP, Odisha, Delhi win on first day of Super 8 stage

Bengaluru, Feb 3 Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Delhi delivered high-intensity cricket to secure important wins on the first day of the Super 8 stage of the Nagesh Trophy 2024-25, which commenced here on Monday, setting the stage for an electrifying contest among India’s top eight blind cricket teams.

After an action-packed league phase that featured 54 matches across eight cities, the tournament has now entered its most crucial phase, where the best teams will battle for supremacy and the prestigious championship title.

In matches played on the opening day of the Super 8 stage, Karnataka faced Madhya Pradesh at Altiore Sports - The Oval, where they dominated the match, chasing down Madhya Pradesh’s total of 96 runs in just 8.1 overs, winning by 8 wickets. Prakash Jayaramaiah (B3) of Karnataka was named Player of the Match for his outstanding performance.

In the second match played at the Cricbuzz Neraluru, Andhra Pradesh took on Gujarat in a thrilling contest. Gujarat set a competitive target of 137 runs, but Andhra Pradesh chased it down in 12.2 overs, securing a 5-wicket victory. T. Durga Rao (B3) from Andhra Pradesh was named Player of the Match for his crucial contribution.

In another dominant display, Odisha took on Jharkhand at Altiore Sports - The Oval. Batting first, Odisha posted a massive total of 200/6 in 20 overs. Jharkhand struggled to keep up and managed only 99/7, giving Odisha a commanding 101-run victory. B2 Nakula Badanayak (Odisha) was awarded Player of the Match for his brilliant performance.

The final match of the day saw Delhi locking horns with Rajasthan. Batting first, Delhi posted a competitive total of 172/7 in 20 overs. Rajasthan fought hard but fell short, scoring 158/9, handing Delhi a 14-run victory. Rambir Singh (Delhi) was named Player of the Match for his match-winning performance.

