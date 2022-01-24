National Poker Series returns with its 2nd edition, starts from March

New Delhi, Jan 24 National Poker Series India is back with its second edition in 2022. The series, scheduled to begin from March 6, has announced a prize pool of 18.5 crores for 84 tournaments across 15 days.

With 252 medals on the line to be awarded to podium finishers in all 84 tournaments and three NPS Podium medals for the three finishers with the highest medal tallies, this year's National Poker Series will yet again have Golden Rush as one of its marquee events.

Additionally, NPS Podium finishers will get to play the world's biggest international poker event in Las Vegas, USA. The qualifier tournaments, also known as satellite tournaments, have already commenced from January 15, 2022 paving a path to play and win tickets to NPS events.

In this announcement, Navkiran Singh, the founder and CEO of Baazi Games (parent group of PokerBaazi.com), said, "We are proud to once again host the National Poker Series. After the huge success of its first season, which saw a record-breaking entry from across the demographics and geographies, we are all excited and set to welcome the new players with the launch of the second edition of NPS. This series is all about establishing poker as a sport in India while unveiling the hidden poker talent this country has to offer."

Last year saw players participating from 20 states with Maharashtra leading the medal tally with 44 medals followed by Delhi and Haryana with 37 and 18 medals, respectively.

The tournament series offers both new and experienced poker players an equal chance to win gold, silver, and bronze medals, as well as the renowned title of national poker gold medallist.

The first edition of the National Poker Series was hosted in June 2021 which experienced great success with over 83,000 entries across 64 tournaments. The 2022 edition will take it a notch higher with 'India Khelega Poker', making it an aspirational and seasonal event for players and fans to look forward to.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor