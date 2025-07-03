Neeraj Chopra meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3 : Ahead of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 in Bengaluru, two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the state capital on Thursday.

During the meet-up, Neeraj was felicitated by Siddaramaiah for his achievements in the javelin throw over the last few months.

Neeraj will be in action during the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic' at Bengaluru on July 5. He reclaimed his number one spot in men's javelin throw world rankings from Anderson Peters of Grenada following a string of brilliant performances on the international stage.

World Athletics updated the rankings earlier this week, increasing Neeraj's points to 1,445 compared to Peters' tally of 1,431, according to Olympics.com. Also, Pakistan's Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem sits at number four with 1,370 points to his name.

Neeraj lost his top spot to Peters back in September 2024, just shortly after the Paris Olympics, where he attained a silver medal with a throw of 89.45, and Peters took home the bronze.

The year 2025 has been incredible for Neeraj, as he kickstarted with a win at the Potch Invitational in Potchefstroom, South Africa, in April and followed it up with a very special second-place finish at Doha Diamond League, where he crossed the 90-metre mark for the first time ever with a throw of 90.23 m.

He also went on to secure a second spot in the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial in Poland later that month and resumed his winning ways with back-to-back titles at Paris Diamond League and Ostrava Golden Spike this month, with best efforts of 88.16 m and 85.29 m.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor