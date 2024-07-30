Nita Ambani congratulates Manu-Sarabjot following historic Paris Olympics bronze win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 : Following Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh's historic bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics, Nita Ambani, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and the founder, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, congratulated the duo on their performance and said that the whole nation now hopes for Manu to complete her hat-trick of medals.

India's shooting ace Manu Bhaker made history on Tuesday when she became the first Indian women's athlete to win a second medal at the same Olympics. Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event. Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10 m air pistol event.

Following Manu and Sarabjot's landmark medal, Nita said, "Our athletes create history again with India's first-ever medal in a mixed-team event at the Olympics! Congratulations to Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze in the mixed 10 metre air pistol. A special call out to Manu for becoming the first Indian to win two medals in a single Olympic edition. The entire nation is keeping its fingers crossed for her hat-trick now! Here's wishing all our athletes the very best for the Games ahead. Go, India, go!"

India's shooting ace Manu Bhaker made history on Tuesday when she became the first Indian women's athlete to win a second medal at the same Olympics. Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh secured bronze in the 10 m air pistol mixed team event. Earlier, Bhaker had won bronze in the women's individual 10 m air pistol event.'

Manu-Sarabjot beat South Korea's Lee Wonho and Oh Ye Jin 16-10 in the bronze medal play-off match. With this medal, India's medal tally increases to two at the Paris Olympics. Both Bhaker and Sarabjot shot consistently with regular 10s in the series against the Koreans.

Manu is the first athlete from the Indian contingent after independence to get two medals in a single edition of the Paris Olympics. Earlier in the 1900 Olympics, Norman Pritchard won two medals while representing India, both silver in the 200 m and 200 m hurdles.

Manu-Sarabjot's shooting mixed team medal is India's first-ever shooting team medal in Olympic history.

Also, Bhaker joins an elite group of athletes to have multiple individual medals at the Olympics: PV Sindhu (badminton silver at Rio 2016 and bronze medal at Tokyo 2020) and Sushil Kumar (wrestling bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics).

Earlier on Monday, Manu-Sarabjot secured 580-20x points in total to finish third during the qualification round.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor