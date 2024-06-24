Noah Lyles books Paris Olympics 100m berth at US trials

Eugene (USA), June 24 World champion Noah Lyles secured his place at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning the 100m at the US Olympic trials. This victory marked a significant comeback for the world champion, who had previously missed out on the 100m event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after a disappointing seventh-place finish at the trials.

Lyles equaled his personal best of 9.83 seconds in a thrilling final, showcasing his remarkable speed and determination. Joining Lyles on the podium were Kenny Bednarek, who finished second with a time of 9.87 seconds, and Fred Kerley, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, who came in third at 9.88 seconds.

The trio will represent the United States in the highly anticipated 100m event in Paris, aiming to bring home Olympic glory.

The trials also saw notable performances from other athletes. Christian Coleman, the 2019 world champion, narrowly missed out on qualification by finishing fourth in the 100m final. In the pole vault, Sam Kendricks set a meet record by clearing 5.92 meters, securing his spot on the Olympic team.

In the 400m, 16-year-old sensation Quincy Wilson stunned spectators by running 44.59 seconds to break his own under-18 world record and win his semi-final.

