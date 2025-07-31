Noida's Anish Raj clinches gold for India at 20th Asian Roller-Skating Championships

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 : In a landmark achievement for Indian sports, 17-year-old skating prodigy Anish Raj from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has secured the gold medal in the 1-Lap Road Category at the 20th Asian Roller-Skating Championships held in South Korea from 19-30 July 2025.

The event witnessed participation from elite athletes from across Asia competing in disciplines such as inline freestyle, speed skating, rink hockey, artistic skating, and skateboarding, as per a press release.

The prestigious championship witnessed participation from 14 countries, with Indian players making a significant impact through their stellar performances across multiple categories, reinforcing the nation's growing prominence in roller sports on the continental stage. This victory marks a historic milestone as Anish becomes the first-ever U-19 skater from Uttar Pradesh to represent India at the Asian Championships and the World Skate Games.

With an exceptional record of 101 gold, 15 silver, and 5 bronze medals across state, national, and international tournaments, Anish's remarkable journey in roller skating is a testament to his dedication and discipline. His career highlights include:

-Gold Medal at the Flanders Grand Prix European Cup, Belgium (2019)

-Podium finish at the 61st National Roller-Skating Championship (2023)

-Dominance at U.P. State Championships since 2017, earning recognition from the District Olympic Association

Earlier this year, Anish secured his place in Team India with a gold and silver at the fiercely competitive national trials in Mohali, qualifying for both the Asian Championship and the World Championship 2025.

Speaking on his win, Anish Raj said, "This victory is a dream come true and a moment I will cherish forever. I am deeply grateful to my family and mentors whose unwavering support and guidance have been the foundation of my journey. Representing India on the global stage fills me with immense pride, and I am determined to continue working hard to bring more laurels to our country. This medal belongs to every Indian who believes in the power of dedication and perseverance."

Anish's training regimen, clean lifestyle, and relentless ethic have been central to his success. Beyond his athletic achievements, he remains committed to balancing academics with sport, embodying the values of discipline and perseverance.

This historic win positions Anish Raj as one of the brightest young faces in Indian sports. In a sport that demands precision, endurance, and mental fortitude, India's young sporting talent is increasingly taking centre stage, showcasing the discipline and determination needed to excel internationally. These achievements are moments of national pride, underlining the capability of young India and marking a golden chapter in the nation's sporting journey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor