Norway Chess: Praggnanandhaa stuns world champion Ding Liren in Rd-7, Vaishali loses

Stavanger ( Norway), June 4 ( IANS) India's prodigy R Praggnanandhaa scored another upset by defeating world champion Ding Liren in the armageddon game at the Norway Chess tournament on Monday.

This was Praggnanandhaa's third win against higher-ranked players in the tournament. Earlier, he defeated Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana.

"GM Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu beat World No.1 Magnus Carlsen and World No.2 Fabiano Caruana in their classical games, and now he beat the World Champion Ding Liren in their Armageddon game," Norway Chess posted on X.

In other classical game, Magnus Carlsen lost his Armageddon game against Hikaru Nakamura on time. On the other hand, Fabiano Caruana and Alireza Firouzja drew their Armageddon game.

After the seventh round, Carlsen continue to be on the lead with 13 points followed by Nakamura on second in the standings with 12 points while Praggnanandhaa sits third with 11 points.

Praggnanandhaa will play the leader Carlsen in round 8.

Meanwhile, Vaishali R suffered her second consecutive loss as she went down to compatriot Humpy Kuneru.

Vaishali remains third in the standings with 11 points. Anna Muzychuk holds the lead with 12 points while Ju Wenjun sits second with 11.5 points.

Vaishali will next play Anna Muzychuk in round 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor