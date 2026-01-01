Norwich City overcome Queens Park Rangers, start 2026 with victory in Championship

Norwich, Jan 1 Norwich City began 2026 with a win, claiming a 2-1 victory away to Queens Park Rangers on New Year's Day in the Championship. Josh Sargent scored the opening goal soon after the start of the second half before Jovon Makama doubled the lead in the sixth minute of added time before Amadou Mbengue reduced the margin in the 9th minute after regulation time in a frantic finish to the match.

Philippe Clement shuffled the pack from the defeat at home to Watford, with José Cordoba, Ben Chrisene, and Matej Jurásek coming in to start at Loftus Road.

It took until the 15th minute for the first chance to be registered, as Steve Cook glanced a header narrowly wide of Vladan Kovacevic's post for the hosts. Kovacevic was called into action on the half-hour mark, saving well with his legs after an effort from Rumarn Burrell. Jurasek came close to opening the scoring for the Canaries, but his shot was palmed out for a corner by Paul Nardi.

After a quiet first half, it was the perfect start to the second half as Norwich went ahead a minute after the restart. Jurasek beat his man and crossed to Josh Sargent, who headed in. Pelle Mattson wasn't too far away from adding a second for the Canaries, with the Dane controlling well and striking a volley that was just over Nardi's crossbar.

Jacob Wright forced a save out of Nardi before Sargent could only find the side-netting with the follow-up attempt. Wright then nearly caught Nardi out with a long-range effort, but the QPR goalkeeper managed to get back in time to deny the midfielder.

Jovon Makama would secure the points for Norwich, firing beyond Nardi in the sixth minute of injury time. QPR scored a late consolation as Amadou Mbengue scored moments later. The Canaries are back in action on Sunday afternoon, as they welcome Stoke City to Carrow Road in their first home fixture of 2026.

