Odisha Sports Minister felicitates Kishore Jena for Asian Games success

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 17 : Odisha Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera felicitated Javelin star Kishore Kumar Jena at the Tennis Centre in the Kalinga Sports Complex for his stellar efforts at the recently concluded 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

At the Asian Games, Jena clinched the silver medal with a personal best of 87.54m, also securing his place in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The only athlete to outperform him in the event was his Indian teammate Neeraj Chopra, who bagged the coveted gold medal.

Also in attendance for the felicitation ceremony were Director Sports Siddhartha Das, Chairman Hockey Promotion Council Dilip Tirkey, officials of the Odisha Olympic Association and Sports Department, coaches and athletes of the DSYS Sports ecosystem.

The Sports and Youth Services Minister lauded Kishore Kumar Jena as an inspiration for his hard work and for bringing international recognition to the state of Odisha.

"Kishore Kumar Jena's hard work and dedication have truly shone a spotlight on sports in Odisha, making us all incredibly proud. He has made exceptional growth as an athlete in the last few years and stands as a shining example for our youth, showing them that with determination, anything is possible. I am certain he will bring many more accolades to India and Odisha including the upcoming Paris Olympics in 2024," he said.

The Minister also took the occasion to assure comprehensive support for Jena in aid of his preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Sports Minister Shri @btushar02 felicitated #Odisha javelin star Kishore Kumar Jena who clinched a silver medal for India at the #AsianGames. Sports Director Shri Siddhartha Das, HPCO Chairman Shri @DilipTirkey, Odisha Athletics Association Secretary Shri Ashirbad Behera,… pic.twitter.com/QiVyBuaVRU— Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) October 16, 2023

"Sports Minister Shri @btushar02 felicitated #Odisha javelin star Kishore Kumar Jena who clinched a silver medal for India at the #AsianGames. Sports Director Shri Siddhartha Das, HPCO Chairman Shri @DilipTirkey, Odisha Athletics Association Secretary Shri Ashirbad Behera, and President Shri GS Patnaik graced the felicitation ceremony at Tennis Centre Auditorium, Kalinga Stadium. Kishore shared his joy and commended the Odisha Govt. led by hon'ble Chief Minister Shri @Naveen_Odisha for its unwavering support," Odisha Sports posted on X.

India recorded its best-ever performance in the Asian Games this year, winning 107 medals including 28 gold.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor