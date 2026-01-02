'Owners and the fans deserve clarity': Chhetri and footballers question AIFF over restart of ISL

New Delhi, Jan 2 With the future of the Indian Super League (ISL) still not clear, Indian footballers, along with international stars, have urged the sport's global governing body, FIFA, to step in and resolve the lingering state of the franchise-based tournament.

Leading figures of Indian football, including Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, and Sunil Chhetri, have publicly appealed to FIFA to step in amid the ongoing crisis facing the sport in the country.

“It’s January, and we should be on your screens as a part of a competitive football game in the Indian Super League,” Gurpreet said in a video featuring other players, too. “Instead, here we are driven by fear and desperation to say aloud something which we all know,” Jhingan added. “Players, staff, owners, and the fans deserve clarity, protection, and more importantly, a future,” Chhetri said.

“But more importantly, we are here to make a plea. The Indian football government is no longer able to fulfil its responsibilities. We are now staring at permanent paralysis. This is the last-ditch effort to save what we can. So we are calling on FIFA to step in and do what it takes to save Indian football. We hope this message gets to the powers that are in Zurich. This call is not political; it is not driven by confrontation but by necessity. It might sound like a big word, but the truth is that we are facing a humanitarian, sporting, and economic crisis. And of course, we need rescuing at the earliest. We just want to play football, please help us do it,” other players said in the statement.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday received letters from nearly all members of the Indian Super League (ISL) confirming they may be willing to participate in an upcoming 2025-26 season; however, participation will be contingent upon satisfactory financial and governance assurances provided by the AIFF.

The member clubs of the ISL further stated that their continued participation is conditional upon the AIFF relaying to them that there are no league Administration Fees associated with participation and that the AIFF will accept full financial responsibility for operational costs incurred due to reduced seasons.

In addition, club members requested that the AIFF provide a clear, timed set of objectives outlining how the financial and governance structure of the league will develop over time; in conjunction with this, club members asked the AIFF to pursue funds from the government in order to support the league.

Earlier, City Football Group (CFG) divested its shareholding in Mumbai City FC, returning the Indian Super League (ISL) side to full control of its founding owners.

The purchase of a 65% share of Mumbai City FC in November 2019 by the Manchester City-owning conglomerate was a watershed moment in ambition, professionalism, and globalising the club. The club experienced the greatest success during its six-year relationship with CFG.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor