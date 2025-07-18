Pant shouldn’t play as specialist batter if he can’t do keeping in Manchester: Shastri

New Delhi, July 18 Amidst India sweating on Rishabh Pant's availability ahead of fourth Test against England in Manchester, former head coach Ravi Shastri believes the side’s vice-captain shouldn’t play as a specialist batter unless he’s sure of taking up keeping duties for the match starting on July 23.

Pant, who made 74 and nine in the third Test at Lord’s, was in immense pain after being hit on the left index finger during day one’s play and did not keep wickets for the rest of the match. In his absence, substitute keeper Dhruv Jurel donned the keeping gloves.

“I don't think he (Pant) should go in as a specialist batter if he can't keep because he'll have to field, and if he fields, that'll be worse. It’s because with the gloves, at least there's some protection. Without gloves, if he gets something that stings him there, then it won't be very good. It'll worsen the injury,” said Shastri in a video posted on ICC’s Instagram account on Friday.

After India suffered a 22-run defeat to go 1-2 down in the five-match series against England, captain Shubman Gill had said Pant will be fit to play in Manchester. During the team’s practice session at Beckenham on Thursday, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate had said the team is giving Pant as much time as possible to recover and be fit to take the field in Manchester.

“Also, you've got to see if it's a break. If it's a break or a fracture, I don't know, I'm not part of the dressing room, then I think he'd rather rest and come fully fit at The Oval. But he won't get a substitute. Now, they will know that he has been injured.

“When you pick the team for the next Test, he'll have to keep and he'll have to bat. He can't do one of the two. It's better if he's fully fit. If it's not a crack, I think he'll play. If it's not a crack, there's still about eight or nine days, he should be okay," concluded Shastri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor