Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari Advances to Quarterfinals in Women’s Individual Archery

Indian archer Deepika Kumari advanced to the quarterfinals of the women’s individual archery event at the Paris Olympics 2024 after defeating Michelle Kroppen of Germany in the Round of 16 on Saturday. Kumari won 6-4 in the match held at Les Invalides, with set scores of 2-0, 1-1, 2-0, 0-2, and 1-1.

Kumari began strongly, taking the first set with a score of 27-24. In the second set, she scored 10, 8, and 9, while Kroppen hit three consecutive 9s. Kumari won the third set to lead 5-1 but lost the fourth set. She secured her place in the quarterfinals by tying the fifth set.

Earlier in the day, Indian shooter Manu Bhaker finished fourth in the women’s 25m pistol event. Bhaker came close to winning a historic third medal but fell short, finishing in fourth place after a shoot-off against Hungary’s Veronika Major. South Korea’s Yang Jiin claimed gold, Camille Jedrzejewski of France took silver, and Major secured the bronze.

India has won three bronze medals so far at the Paris Olympics, all in shooting events.