Paris Olympics: Balraj Panwar finishes fifth in final D of men's singles sculls event

Paris [France], August 2 : India's Balraj PanwaBalraj Panwa finished in fifth in final D of the men's singles sculls event at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Friday.

Balraj Panwar clocked 7:02.37 in the final D round, with which India's campaign in rowing came to an end at the Summer Games.

Balraj failed to put India's best finish in rowing at the Olympics. The record still belongs to the men's lightweight double sculls duo of Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who finished 11th at the Tokyo Olympics.

Last year, Balraj was fourth at the Asian Games 2023 and missed out on a podium finish. The Indian rower obtained a Paris 2024 quota by winning a bronze medal at the Asian and Oceanian Rowing Olympic Qualification Regatta in the Republic of Korea.

Balraj Panwar competed in the semi-final C/D on Wednesday, where he clocked a time of 7:04.97, finishing sixth.

Balraj, a 25-year-old member of the Indian army has been a stand-out athlete and carried the hopes of India on his shoulders. Despite the challenging conditions and stiff competition, Panwar's performance in the semi-final C/D reflects his relentless effort and commitment to his sport.

His journey to the Paris Olympics has been one of perseverance and dedication. Training rigorously to compete at the highest level, his participation alone marks a significant achievement.

His determination and hard work exemplify the spirit of an athlete who strives for excellence, regardless of the outcome.

Earlier on Friday, Indian archers Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara advanced to the quarterfinal in the archery recurve mixed team event after beating Indonesia's Diananda Choirunisa and Arif Pangestu at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor