PKL: "Friendship lasts off the mat": Aslam and Akash on opening night showdown

New Delhi [India], August 11 : The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 is set to witness an exciting clash between former teammates Aslam Inamdar and Akash Shinde now part of rival sides on August 29, with Bengaluru Bulls facing Puneri Paltan in the second match of the day.

The league stage will also take place in Jaipur, Chennai, and New Delhi till October 23.

The Instagram Live-part of a special Thursday series running every week until the season starts -gave fans a glimpse of the competitive fire and mutual respect between the two players. "We have shared the same jersey for years but this time, we are coming at each other with everything we have got," said Akash as quoted in press release, who moved from Puneri Paltan to Bengaluru Bulls this season. "We have got a young team, a strong coach, and a hunger to prove ourselves," he added.

Watch the whole video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DND02w3S3hS/?igsh=MTJsMmZ3NXFlM2Z4eg==

Puneri Paltan captain Aslam Inamdar, returning from injury, is equally fired up. "I have waited a long time to get back on the mat. The opening match is special it is against Akash, in a new city, with thousands of Kabaddi fans watching. The energy is going to be unreal."

Akash also revealed he is as excited to raid against his former team as he is to take on top players like Mohammadreza Shadloui. "Whether it is Puneri or Shadloui, I enjoy the competition. If they show aggression, I will find a way past them. If I show aggression, they will try to catch me that is the thrill of Kabaddi," he said.

Both raiders stressed mutual respect and fierce competitiveness. "Friendship lasts off the mat. But on the mat, we're warriors. Fans should be ready for a proper clash," Aslam said.

The duo is also excited about the league's return to new cities in PKL 12. "Vizag will be electric," said Akash. "I have never played there before, and I have heard how passionate the fans are. This is a fresh start for me in a new jersey. I want to give it my all."

Their message to fans was loud and clear: "This season, ghuskar raid karenge. Aggression, energy and entertainment are guaranteed."

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 will start on August 29 and will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on JioHotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor