PKL Season 11: First half vs Tamil Thalaivas shows our potential, says UP Yoddhas assistant coach

Noida, Nov 27 The UP Yoddhas demonstrated remarkable resilience in a hard-fought battle against Tamil Thalaivas, despite falling short with a final score of 40-26 in Match 77 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

The home team showcased moments of brilliance, particularly in the first half where they maintained a solid lead of 17-12, powered by Gagan Gowda's impressive raids and Ashu Singh's decisive Super tackle.

The Yoddhas started strong with a strategic Super tackle by Ashu Singh that initially shifted momentum in their favor. Gagan Gowda's spectacular Do-or-Die raid and subsequent All Out infliction on Tamil Thalaivas highlighted the team's attacking prowess. The home team dominated the first half through coordinated defensive efforts and tactical gameplay.

Assistant Coach Upendra Malik said, "The game initially went according to our strategy, but a series of defensive errors in quick succession changed the momentum. While individual mistakes are part of the game, the rapid sequence of errors, particularly after the first All Out, put significant pressure on our defense. The situation became challenging when we couldn't control the pace after halftime, and the quick succession of All Out's affected our defensive coordination. The introduction of their substitute player completely changed the game's complexion."

Reflecting on the match, he added, "Today's game showed both our potential and areas for improvement. While our first-half performance demonstrated our tactical strength, we need to maintain consistency throughout the match. We've previously beaten Tamil Thalaivas, and we know what we're capable of. Our focus now shifts to our upcoming match against Jaipur, where we're determined to showcase improved execution of our strategies."

Captain Sumit shared his thoughts by saying, "We started strong and had good moments throughout the match. The team showed fighting spirit, especially in the first half. We acknowledge that maintaining consistency is crucial, and we're working on strengthening our coordination. We've identified areas for improvement and will come back stronger in our next match."

UP Yoddhas will face Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next fixture, where they aim to bounce back with renewed determination. The team's focus remains on implementing tactical improvements and maintaining performance consistency throughout the match duration.

