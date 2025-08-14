PKL Season 12: Fit-again Maninder Singh hoping to guide Patna Pirates to fourth title

New Delhi, Aug 14 Seasoned raider Maninder Singh is happy to find a new home at Patna Pirates after spending seven seasons of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) with Bengal Warriorz. The change will not only reflect on the colour of the jersey that he will don, but also on the competitive mentality that the team carries with itself.

Maninder, who had his worst PKL season last year with Bengal due to injury, was roped in by Patna at a base price of Rs 20 lakh. The raider accumulated just 102 points in his injury-curtailed 15-match season.

"It was very good and everyone was happy, including my family. Last year, I played fewer games due to injury and was not at my best. I'm happy that Patna picked me in the auction," Maninder told IANS in an exclusive interaction ahead of the PKL Season 12.

The star raider revealed that he is physically fit and feeling good about his body for the gruelling season ahead.

"I'm fit now. During the off-season, I worked on my fitness with my trainer, physio, and masseur at home. The body is completely fit, and after joining the camp and interacting with the trainer and coaches here, the body feels very fresh now. I will not leave any stone unturned to give my best in the season," he said.

"We're training on every aspect of the game. There is a reason why Patna is so successful in the tournament so far. Here we train very hard daily compared to Bengal. The fitness of players is also very top-notch here. Diet and recovery sessions are also planned according to the training. I can feel the difference in my body here."

On having an Indian kabaddi legend, Anup Kumar, as their head coach, Maninder feels that it will greatly help the raiders to fine-tune their bonus-stealing skills.

"It is very good for us to have Anup Kumar as our head coach. His way of dealing with pressure situations with calmness and coolness stands out. He has a skill of taking a bonus point, which is always beneficial for raiders. He remains cool and creates a happy environment in the team," he said.

Maninder, who tasted success in the inaugural edition of the PKL with Jaipur Pink Panthers, is raring to help three-time winners and last year's runners-up Patna Pirates lift their fourth title.

"All players are very well and professional. We interact with each other and share our experiences. We listen to music and practice together. It reflects on the ground when we compete with each other.

"I'll give my all for the team, and I'm ready to guide them to the fourth title," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor