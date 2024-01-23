"Played five defenders...": Jaipur Pink Panthers' captain after victory over Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League

Hyderabad (Telangana)[India], January 23 : The Jaipur Pink Panthers continued their good form as they defeated Bengal Warriors 42-25 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 in Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking about the match, Jaipur Pink Panthers' Captain Sunil Kumar said both teams' defence units did well in the first half.

"We caught their raiders and our raiders were getting caught as well. However, Arjun played better in the second half, meanwhile, Sahul and Ankush continued to stand tall in the defence department to close out the victory for us," he said, according to a release.

"We played with five defenders because it's not easy to stop Maninder Singh. We played with six defenders at one point in the game as well. Reza was placed in a certain position to catch Maninder if he tried to take a bonus point," he added.

Arjun Deshwal was at the forefront of the Pink Panthers' raiding unit with 15 points in the game. Bhavani Rajput also chipped in with six raid points in the game.

"Bhavani Rajput scored points when we needed them the most. We attained a lead after he caught out Shubham Shinde. We have seven matches remaining. We'll try to win all games and finish at the top of the table," Sunil said.

"It's been great to play in Hyderabad. The fans support the game very well here. Rahul Chaudhari has a lot of fans here and the kabaddi lovers support the Jaipur Pink Panthers as well," he added.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will be next in action when they take on Bengaluru Bulls at the Patliputra indoor stadium, Patna on Sunday.

Schedule for PKL Season 10 matches on Tuesday

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan - 8 pm

Venue: Hyderabad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor