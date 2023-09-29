PM Modi conveys congratulates Indian shooters for super show at Asian Games

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday conveyed his best wishes to the Indian 10m Air Pistol Women's team for winning a silver medal in the team event at the 19th Asian Games.

The Indian shooting trio of Esha Singh, Palak and Divya Subbaraju continued the country's unstoppable run at shooting as they secured a silver medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle Pistol team final at the ongoing Asian Games on Friday.

pic.twitter.com/clQrQMgbpE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2023

PM Modi conveyed his best wishes to the women's team for future endeavours and said the silver medallists' success at the Asian Games would motivate several upcoming "sportspersons."

"Another medal in Shooting at the Asian Games! Congratulations to Divya Thadigol, Esha Singh and Palak on winning a Silver Medal in the 10m Air Pistol Women's team event. Best wishes to them for their future endeavours. Their success will motivate several upcoming sportspersons," PM Modi posted on social media 'X', formerly known as Twitter.

With a total of 1731 points, India managed to get their hands on silver, falling just five short of gold, which was won by China with 1736 points. Chinese Taipei secured the bronze medal with 1723 points.

The prime Minister also congratulated Gold Medal winning Men's 3P team for their superlative showing.

"A stupendous win, prestigious Gold and a world record! Congratulations to @KusaleSwapnil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran for emerging victorious in the Men's 50m Rifle 3Ps team event at the Asian Games. They have shown exceptional determination and teamwork" the Prime Minister posted on X.

pic.twitter.com/xhuMQUHKZ3— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 29, 2023

Meanwhile Sports Minister Anurag Thakur also congratulated Palak for her Gold medal winning performance in the 10m Air Pistol individual event.

"SENSATIONAL GOLD FROM PALAK Take a bow for the 17-year-old sensation Palak, who showcased a dominant display of precision, focus, and consistency at the #AsianGames2022, ultimately claiming a GOLD in Women's 10m Air Pistol event with an Asian Games Record (242.1) to her name!!! Surreal from our immensely talented #KheloIndia shooter, making a resounding name for herself on the international stage and making India swell with pride with this outstanding feat. Palak's victory shines as a beacon, displaying the prowess of the daughters of Fantastic!!!" the Sports Minister posted on X.

So far in this multi-sports event India have won 17 medals in shooting at the Hangzhou meet, their best-ever performance at the continental meet in this discipline.

