PM Modi hails Gukesh's historic win over Carlsen at Norway Chess 2025

New Delhi, June 2 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded teenage chess sensation Gukesh Dommaraju for his stunning victory over Norwegian World No. 1 and five-time World Champion, Magnus Carlsen, in the sixth round of the prestigious Norway Chess 2025 tournament.

The 19-year-old, who is also the reigning World Champion, defeated Carlsen in the classical format for the very first time in his career — a feat hailed across the Indian sporting landscape.

“An exceptional achievement by Gukesh! Congratulations to him for triumphing over the very best,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “His first-ever win against Magnus Carlsen in Round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 showcases his brilliance and dedication. Wishing him continued success in the journey ahead.”

Playing against the hometown hero Carlsen in Stavanger (Norway), Gukesh found himself in trouble during the endgame. Carlsen looked set to extend his lead in the tournament with a second consecutive classical win over the Indian prodigy. But in a dramatic turn of events, Carlsen committed a rare blunder in a time scramble, and Gukesh pounced on the opportunity with precision.

“There wasn’t much I could do, I just had to make the most of it,” Gukesh said after the game. “I was making moves that were tricky for him, and luckily, he got into a time scramble. One thing I’ve learned from this tournament is that time scrambles can get out of control.”

Carlsen, visibly upset by the loss, slammed the board and exited the playing hall in frustration. Gukesh, in contrast, celebrated quietly with his coach Grzegorz Gajewski.

Later, when asked about Carlsen’s reaction, the Indian teenager responded with grace, saying: “It’s understandable. I’ve also banged a lot of tables in my career!”

Earlier in the tournament, Carlsen had defeated Gukesh in the opening round with typical endgame mastery. But this time, it was the young Indian who held his nerve when it mattered the most.

The Norway Chess tournament features a six-player double round-robin format, and Gukesh’s win is a major boost to his campaign.

