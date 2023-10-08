PM Modi lauds Indian contingent for remarkable 107 medals at Asian Games closing

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Indian contingent for creating history at the Hangzhou Asian Games by clinching a record 107 medals.

PM Modi took to X to congratulate Asian Games medalists for their stunning displays of talent.

"What a historic achievement for India at the Asian Games! The entire nation is overjoyed that our incredible athletes have brought home the highest-ever total of 107 medals, the best-ever performance in the last 60 years. The unwavering determination, relentless spirit and hard work of our players have made the nation proud. Their victories have given us moments to remember, inspired us all and have reaffirmed our commitment to excellence," PM Modi wrote.

https://twitter.com/narendramodi/status/1710869871175901427

The Indian delegation wrapped their 19th Asian Games journey with an arbitrary number that will go down in Indian sporting history, finishing the continental meet with the largest-ever medal haul after 20 days of intense, glory-filled competition.

Indian contingent truly lived up to "Iss baar 100 paar" goal in style as on Saturday they officially passed the 100 medal mark.

The Indian contingent bagged a record 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze - in Hangzhou, surpassing their previous best, set at 2018 Jakarta.

The 650+ athletes that India dispatched to Hangzhou for the continental meet have finished with the 100-mark was something that felt like a pipe dream for many.

