PM Modi promotes sports, says football player after mention of 'Bastar Olympics' in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Sukma (Chhattisgarh), Dec 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the 'Bastar Olympics' while mentioning it in the 117th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. Baki Mandal, the football player who took part in the 'Bastar Olympics', has expressed happiness over this.

Baki Mandal said, "We are happy to hear that PM Modi said such good things about our 'Bastar Olympics'. We come from a small village and we got a chance to play on a platform like Bastar Olympics, it is a very good thing. We should get a chance every year."

The young player said, "We feel very good that PM Modi often talks about our backward class. He always talks about the Naxalite area Bastar, which is good to hear. Also, PM Modi encourages the players a lot as he had called the T-20 World Cup winning team (India) to his residence and talked to them. PM Modi is often enthusiastic about sports and wants to make the youth inclined towards sports."

It may be noted that PM Modi, while addressing the 117th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat’, spoke about the first-ever Bastar Olympics, describing it as a revolution in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, an area once plagued by Maoist violence.

"A new revolution is taking shape in Bastar through the Bastar Olympics. It is a matter of great joy for me that this dream has come true. The mascot of the Bastar Olympics, the 'Wild Water Buffalo' and 'Hill Myna,' reflects the rich culture of Bastar. The defining mantra of this sports Mahakumbh is 'Karsay Ta Bastar Barsaye Ta Bastar' (Bastar will play, Bastar will win)," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted the participation of 1.65 lakh players from seven districts in the Bastar Olympics, calling it "a proud story of the resolve of our youth."

He mentioned the wide range of sports featured, including athletics, archery, badminton, football, hockey, weightlifting, karate, kabaddi, kho-kho, and volleyball, where young players have showcased exceptional talent.

PM Modi also shared inspiring stories from the Bastar Olympics of participants, including -- Kari Kashyap, a silver medalist in archery; Payal Kawasi, who won a gold medal in javelin throw; Punem Sanna, a wheelchair racer from Dornapal in Sukma who transitioned from being under Naxal influence to winning medals; Ranju Sori, an archer from Kodagaon and the chosen 'Bastar Youth Icon.'

"The Bastar Olympics is not just a sports event. It is a platform where development and sports are merging, where our youth are honing their talent and building a new Bharat. I urge all of you to encourage such sports events in your area, share stories of local sports talent using 'Khelega Bharat, Jeetega Bharat,' and give young players the opportunity to progress," he said.

