Pramod, Sukant & Krishna shine at Indonesia Para-Badminton

New Delhi, Nov 2 India continued its dominance in para-badminton with stellar performances by Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam, and Krishna Nagar, who led the medal tally with gold, silver, and bronze finishes across multiple categories at the Polytron Indonesia Para-Badminton International 2025.

In an inspiring display of teamwork and determination, Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam clinched the gold medal in men’s doubles SL3-SL4, defeating Indonesia’s Dwiyoko and Setiawan in straight sets 21-16, 21-12. The duo showcased exceptional coordination and tactical brilliance, underlining India’s strength in para-badminton doubles. Pramod also added a bronze medal in mixed doubles.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Paralympic champion Krishna Nagar displayed his consistency yet again, earning a bronze in men’s singles SH6 and a silver in mixed doubles SH6. Krishna and partner Sumathy Sivan fought valiantly before going down to Indonesia’s Subhan and Marlina, 13-21, 9-21, in the final.

Pramod Bhagat commented, "To secure Gold in Men's Doubles with Sukant is an incredible feeling, especially after such a demanding tournament. Every medal, whether Gold, Silver, or Bronze, reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team. We take immense pride in standing on the podium and representing India."

Sukant Kadam added, "Our doubles game felt strong and connected throughout the week. Defeating the home favorites for Gold shows the level we are playing at. This victory gives us great momentum as we look forward to the remaining tournaments this season."

Krishna Nagar said, "I am happy to contribute two medals to India’s tally. The competition was fierce, particularly in the finals and semi-finals. We fought with all our heart, and this Silver and Bronze fuel my determination to train harder and convert these into Gold in the next international outing."

India’s medal rush continued across categories with podium finishes by several athletes including Sivakumar (gold, SL4), Nitesh (gold, SL3), Manisha Ramdass (gold, SU5), Solaimalai (silver, SH6 men’s), Sumathy Sivan (gold, SH6 women’s), S Kumar (silver, WH1 men’s), and Prem Kumar and Alphina James (silver, mixed doubles WH1-WH2). In men’s doubles WH1-WH2, Abu Hubaida and Prem Kumar secured silver, rounding off a successful tournament for India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor