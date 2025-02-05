Preeti Janghiani chosen vice president of Asian ArmWrestling Federation

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], February 5 : Preeti Jhangiani, president of the People's ArmWrestling Federation India (PAFI) has etched her name in history by becoming vice-president of the Asian ArmWrestling Federation.

The announcement was made at the Asian Arm Wrestling Federation Congress which took place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, during the World Arm Wrestling Cup. Preeti was unanimously voted by all the countries present at the Congress and is now part of the executive council of the Asian ArmWrestling Federation, as per PAFI press release.

Preeti has worked for the growth of ArmWrestling in India by collaborating with state governments and sports associations in all corners of India and conducting various state championships and mega matches in association with the Pro Panja League, the release said.

Over the last few years, ArmWrestling has seen exponential growth in both the number of professional athletes and fan following. Much of the credit goes to the continued efforts of PAFI led by Preeti which has earned recognition internationally and has earned her the prestigious position.

Preeti Jhangiani was elated talking about her new role.

"Feeling blessed to have this opportunity and represent India at the world stage. I promise to work hard and do everything in my control to ensure India's ArmWrestling community gains even more recognition and popularity. This is a great chance for us to collaborate with other Asian countries and improve the quality of the sport together in the continent," she said, according to the release.

"I would like to thank the World ArmWresting Federation and the Asian ArmWrestling Federation for recognizing the work we do and giving me the opportunity to get on the panel. Looking forward to working with everyone and making Panja even bigger than it is," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor