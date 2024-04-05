Premier League: Palmer's stoppage-time double earn Chelsea a win over Man Utd
London, April 5 Cole Palmer scored two stoppage-time goals as his hat-trick dented Manchester United's Premier League top-four hopes in a chaotic 4-3 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Palmer converted a 100th-minute penalty before his deflected strike a minute later salvaged a stunning last-gasp win that lifted Mauricio Pochettino's side to 10th and just five points behind the Red Devils.
On the other hand, the loss left sixth-placed United 11 points adrift of Aston Villa in fourth.
Alejandro Garnacho had earlier scored twice, along with a goal for Bruno Fernandes before the break, to help United fight back from two goals down to lead 3-2 on Thursday, Premier League reports.
Jose Dalot needlessly felled substitute Noni Madueke for a stoppage-time penalty, which Palmer coolly sent into the bottom-left corner again, before the Chelsea midfielder's strike deflected off Scott McTominay only 81 seconds later to secure a remarkable victory.
