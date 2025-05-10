Premier League: Relegated Saints dent City’s top-five hopes with dogged draw

Southampton, May 10 Manchester City’s quest for a top-five Premier League finish took a major hit on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by already-relegated Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium here on Saturday.

Despite dominating possession and territory for the entire 90 minutes, the Blues were unable to find a way past a resolute Saints defence and a defiant Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

It was a performance that lacked City's usual fluidity and cutting edge and one that Guardiola will look back on as a significant missed opportunity. With rivals continuing to pile on pressure in the race for European places, two dropped points against the Premier League’s bottom club could prove costly.

The first half was a story of complete control without reward. Southampton, already consigned to Championship football next season, had one clear aim — avoid defeat and ensure they don’t match Derby County’s infamous 11-point tally from the 2007-08 season. They defended with everything they had, sitting deep in two tight blocks, and inviting City to break them down.

City, on their part, were patient but passive. Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, and Julian Alvarez all saw plenty of the ball but found the final pass hard to come by in a crowded final third.

Haaland, too, was isolated for much of the half, starved of meaningful service. Despite registering more than 75% possession, the visitors managed just one shot on target in the opening 45 minutes — a statistic that reflected Southampton’s defensive commitment more than City’s attacking prowess.

Recognising the need for greater urgency and flair, Guardiola introduced Jeremy Doku at the break, hoping the Belgian winger’s directness would unlock Southampton’s defence. Doku was immediately lively on the left flank, taking on defenders and creating spaces with his pace.

On 63 minutes, he darted into the box and squared for Bernardo, whose shot was dramatically blocked by Jack Stephens — a moment that summed up City’s afternoon. Stephens, along with Jan Bednarek and Kyle Walker-Peters, was immense in defence, throwing bodies on the line with unwavering determination.

City’s best chance came in the 76th minute when Haaland broke into the box and fired a dangerous low ball across goal. Inexplicably, neither Nico O’Reilly nor Savinho could get a touch with the goal at their mercy.

As the game wore on, Southampton grew in confidence and even had a couple of late flurries. Substitute Omar Marmoush almost stole the headlines when his fierce drive crashed off the crossbar in stoppage time — a reminder that City’s vulnerability at the back nearly cost them all three points.

Aaron Ramsdale, under heavy pressure for most of the second half, came up with a crucial save in the 84th minute, tipping Ruben Dias’ header over the bar. City peppered the goal late on but found Ramsdale and a sea of red shirts in their way every time.

