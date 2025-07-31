"Pro Kabaddi League has brought stability to lives of young players...": Ex-Indian Asian Games medalist player Devadiga

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 : Ahead of the 12th season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), ex-Indian kabaddi player Rishank Devadiga highlighted how the tournament has brought "stability" to the lives of young players and made the game faster and more aggressive.

The Asian Games medalist, now a JioStar expert ahead of the PKL season 12, spoke during a media interaction featuring team coaches BC Ramesh (Bengaluru Bulls), Manpreet Singh (Haryana Steelers).

Speaking exclusively at the PKL pre-season media day, Devadiga commented on PKL's evolution, "PKL has brought stability to the lives of young players. Coaches like BC Ramesh and Manpreet Singh are betting big on youth, and the game has become faster and more aggressive. Players like Devank (Dalal), who was impressive last season, are being rewarded."

"PKL has provided financial security, most Kabaddi players come from middle-class families, and now they're getting name, fame, and fan support. This is all thanks to PKL and broadcasters like JioStar who are building the league's visibility," he added.

Devadiga said that during the PKL, the "thrill begins from the first match". The first day of action during season 12, August 29, will witness two matches, Telugu Titans versus Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls versus Puneri Paltan, with the latter being a clash of one-time champions.

"Every team treats the opener like a final. On Day 1, four teams will clash, including the Southern Derby, which will be a treat to watch. I am very excited, and I know the fans will be too. It is hard to pick one top team. I'd name three: Haryana Steelers, who played well and retained strong defenders; Puneri Paltan, with key additions like Sachin; and Tamil Thalaivas, who also look well-settled. Last season saw defence dominance, like Shadloui's brilliance, but this year, raiders like Devank and Ashu Malik will make headlines. It is time for the raiders to reclaim the spotlight," Devadiga added.

The PKL 2025 edition will witness 12 teams competing across four cities, Vizag, Jaipur, Chennai and Delhi, with the competition returning to Vizag for the first time since 2018. Defending champions Haryana Steelers will kickstart their title defence on August 31 against Bengal Warriorz.

