Pro Kabaddi League season 12 kicks off in Vizag on National Sports Day

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 28 : Season 12 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is here and is set to be an exciting and the most aggressive one yet, which commences from the picturesque port city of Vizag in Andhra Pradesh. The league returns here after a seven-year gap on August 29, which also marks the National Sports Day of India, according to a release from PKL.

This Season of PKL will see home favourites Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in the curtain-raiser, whilst the Bengaluru Bulls and the Puneri Paltan play the second match of the day, at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag.

To set the ball rolling on proceedings for the new season, a grand launch was held at the Novotel at Varun Beach. Setting up the occasion were Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal and League Chairman, Pro Kabaddi League; Vijay Malik, Captain, Telugu Titans; Pawan Sehrawat, Captain, Tamil Thalaivas, along with the remaining 10 Captains.

Speaking on the occasion, Anupam Goswami, business head of Mashal and League Chairman, Pro Kabaddi League, said, "We are thrilled to return for another season of the PKL - with an all-new format that is designed to bring fans even closer to the action. Every match will carry greater importance, increasing the intensity of this season, as we are see the league make a much-awaited return to Vizag. We also celebrate our National Sports Day tomorrow with the league honouring legendary athletes, and to kickstart this edition on such an auspicious occasion feels incredibly exciting," as quoted from a release by PKL.

"Season 12 is going to be very competitive. Every team has strengthened its squad, and the level of preparation across the league is very high. As players, we know that every match will test us, and that is what is going to make this season of the Pro Kabaddi League the most exciting one yet no game will be easy, and every win will have to be earned," said Vijay Malik, skipper of the Telugu Titans.

"Starting the season against the home team adds an extra layer of excitement. We know the crowd will be strongly behind them, but that only motivates us to work harder. Matches like these set the tone for the season, and we are looking forward to giving the fans a great contest," said star raider Pawan Sehrawat, who will captain the Tamil Thalaivas this season.

Kabaddi - a sport played in every corner of the country, is also well-entrenched within the fabric of the Indian Armed Forces. Ahead of the season, the PKL paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces, with the 12 captains visiting the INS Kursura - a Submarine that participated in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, where it played a key role in patrol missions.

Three of PKL's services players - Devank (Indian Army, Bengal Warriorz), Naveen (Indian Air Force, Haryana Steelers), Bharat (Indian Navy, Telugu Titans), were also involved in a special activation at the INS Kursura.

Meanwhile, PKL Season 12 will begin in Vizag (August 29 to September 11), after which it moves to Jaipur (September 12 to September 28), Chennai (September 29 to October 10), and New Delhi (October 11 to October 23). A venue for the playoffs and grand finale is yet to be decided.

On a lighter note, creators joined the 12 PKL captains on the mat for fun games and challenges, divided into two teams - the Mat Mavericks and the Raid Masters. The friendly face-off added energy and entertainment to conclude the day ahead of the season's start on August 29.

