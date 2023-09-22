"Proud moment for India, want to beat my best timing": Moto 3 racer Kadai Ahmed at MotoGP Bharat

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 22 : Kadai Yaseen Ahmed, India's only rider at the MotoGP Bharat, said that it is a proud moment for his country that he is contesting for the Moto 3 World Championship at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Kadai said he would like to beat his best timing.

The MotoGP Bharat or The Grand Prix of India, which is the first-ever Moto GP race in India, is taking place from September 22 to September 24. Moto 3 is one of the classes of motorcycle championship, below the Moto 2 and the Moto GP, which is the top division of motorcycle racing. Kadai is taking part in the Moto 3 event.

"This is a proud moment for India that the race is being organised. I am also the only Indian racer taking part in the event. This is an unbelievable moment for me. Today, I had the first test of my bike and I am really excited to ride. It is a big learning curve and the first step of my career. Hopefully in future, we produce more Indian bikers in world championships," Kadai told ANI.

Kadai appreciated how beautiful the track looked.

"I want to beat my best timing. There are almost 20 riders contesting, it would be a neck-to-neck event. I want to collect some points and have a good race," said the racer.

Kadai revealed that he is a fan of legendary Italian racer Valentino Rossi, who won seven MotoGP titles while racing for big teams like Yamaha, Ducati and Honda in his illustrious career.

Organised by FairStreet Sports in collaboration with Dorna Sports, the Grand Prix of India promises to be a thrilling spectacle with 41 teams and 82 riders participating in the MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 categories, featuring renowned names like Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, and Jorge Martin.

