"Proud moment for Uttarakhand to host National Games": CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Chakarpur (Uttarakhand) [India], February 11 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that it was a proud moment for Uttarakhand to successfully host the 38th National Games, emphasizing the significance of the event for the state.

While attending the Mallakhamb competition organized under the 38th National Games , Dhami highlighted the efforts of thousands of volunteers who contributed to making the event a success.

"I am very happy to be here. I have always wished for the National Games to be celebrated in Uttarakhand, and it is a proud moment for the state to host such a prestigious event," Dhami said

He also acknowledged the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in inaugurating the games, marking a significant milestone for Indian sports.

"On January 28, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the National Games. This event has been made possible by the dedicated efforts of 20,000 volunteers, whose hard work has ensured its smooth execution," he said.

The 38th National Games have brought immense pride to Uttarakhand, providing a platform for athletes from across the country to showcase their talent.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday extended greetings to the state players on securing over 50 medals at the 38th National Games being held in Uttarakhand.

With 51 medals so far, Madhya Pradesh is at the 4th position among all states in the ongoing National Games that will conclude on February 14.

Started on January 28, final matches of several sports have been concluded and many competitions are going on. The opportunities to win more medals are still on and there are possibilities to win 3-4 additional medals.

The National Games are being organized for the first time in Uttarakhand.

